Moore Capital Management LP Invests $30.91 Million in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 545,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,909,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in GDS by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,463,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,797. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

