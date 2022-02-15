Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of CF Industries worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in CF Industries by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,250,066. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE CF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 64,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,227. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

