Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,809 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coherent were worth $16,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 249.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 44,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 41.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.6% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 643.4% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 136,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,020,000 after buying an additional 117,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 8.3% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 187,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,012,000 after buying an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.03. 558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

