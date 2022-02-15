Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 663,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,727,000. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.2% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 75.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,271,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 548,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $236,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 41,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

