Morgan Stanley Acquires 416,628 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $186,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 998,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 249,768 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $668,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

