Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $205,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $217.93 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $225.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

