Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $199,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

