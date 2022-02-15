Morgan Stanley Cuts Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $470.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $484.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $369.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.89 and its 200-day moving average is $391.97. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

