Morgan Stanley Has $183.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,236 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $183,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $60.11.

