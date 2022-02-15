Morgan Stanley Has $186.61 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $186,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,466,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,601,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,952 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE DXC opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.33. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

