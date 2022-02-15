Morgan Stanley Purchases 99,834 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $190,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 335,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,047,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18.

