Morgan Stanley Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $197.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $161.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,052.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 42,527 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

