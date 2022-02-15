Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $176,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652,955 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,434,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after acquiring an additional 374,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.91.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

