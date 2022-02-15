Morgan Stanley Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $296.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.91.

Shares of EFX opened at $220.98 on Friday. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Equifax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

