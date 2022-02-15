Morgan Stanley Trims Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $360.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.34.

Shares of LH stock opened at $272.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.57. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $230.89 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 301,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,652,000 after purchasing an additional 142,042 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,711,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

