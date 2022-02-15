Morgan Stanley Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $200.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $330.00.

SAIA stock opened at $268.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

