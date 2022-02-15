Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Victoria’s Secret accounts for 3.3% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of Victoria’s Secret at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.74. 19,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,002. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

