Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 5.7% of Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Shopify by 244.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.67.

NYSE SHOP traded up $11.05 on Tuesday, reaching $858.50. 35,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,214. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,371.24. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $780.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

