Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.83 and traded as high as C$19.12. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.05, with a volume of 81,277 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Morguard North American Residential REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$744.17 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.83.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

