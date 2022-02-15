Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $59.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s current price.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,540,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

