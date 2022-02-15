Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 94,749 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Motive Capital in the third quarter worth $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motive Capital during the second quarter worth $223,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

