Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.67.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $50.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $28.64 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 9,835.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,199,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,412,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.