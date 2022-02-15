MSA Safety (MSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect MSA Safety to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.43. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

