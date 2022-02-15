MSD Partners L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

MSD Partners L.P. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,340 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics accounts for about 2.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 2.14% of Grid Dynamics worth $38,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $353,330.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,630 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. 854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,819. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

