MSD Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

MSD Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,337,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,684,000 after acquiring an additional 153,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,130,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 75,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,648,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 183,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

CADE traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.71). Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

