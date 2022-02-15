MSD Partners L.P. Sells 112,322 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MSD Partners L.P. reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 50.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,322 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 0.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,312,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. 416,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,877,695. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.
WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
