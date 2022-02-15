MSD Partners L.P. Sells 16,468 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MSD Partners L.P. decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,468 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $207.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,519. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.75 and a twelve month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,648. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

