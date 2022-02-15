Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in January

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the January 15th total of 361,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

NASDAQ MUDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,776. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.