Mullen Group Ltd. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

