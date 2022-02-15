MurAll (PAINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $49,833.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (CRYPTO:PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

