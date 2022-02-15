Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Sells $335,300.00 in Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MUR stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after buying an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 226,952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 344,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.