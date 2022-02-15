MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.50

MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.16 ($0.03), with a volume of 22417159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.29 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.90 million and a PE ratio of -6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33.

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company, through its online shopping outlets, offer consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

