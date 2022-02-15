National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$5.74 on Tuesday. 905,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,668. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,847 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.