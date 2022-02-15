National Bank Financial Lowers Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.
Shares of Kinross Gold stock remained flat at $$5.74 on Tuesday. 905,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,451,668. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.90.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.
