National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 424.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in National Instruments by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in National Instruments by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 89,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath bought 2,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $577,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

