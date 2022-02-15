National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 441,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,939. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

In related news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock valued at $577,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

