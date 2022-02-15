Natixis Purchases Shares of 10,743 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

