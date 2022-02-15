Natixis Sells 722 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

