Natixis Takes $614,000 Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2,091.0% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.
VICI opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,318 shares of company stock worth $377,861 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VICI Properties (VICI)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).
Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.