Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NGS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

