Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NGS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NGS stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $148.12 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.92.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.