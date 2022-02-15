Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Nautilus stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.71. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 27.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 221.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at $466,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

