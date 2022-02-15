NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 327.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

A number of research firms recently commented on NCC. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday.

In related news, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($25,000.81). Also, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,071.72).

NCC stock opened at GBX 192 ($2.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £594.78 million and a P/E ratio of 62.60. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 259.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

