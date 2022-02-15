Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,727 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 42.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Imperial Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

