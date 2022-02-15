Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $10.64 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,354 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 73,621 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.