Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,309 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MD stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
