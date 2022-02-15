Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,868 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.