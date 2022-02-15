Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 806,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,868 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,251,000 after buying an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 308.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,485,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,562,000 after buying an additional 3,388,733 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SHO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

