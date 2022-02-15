Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.24.

Shares of NBIX opened at $86.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

