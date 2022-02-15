New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,234,074 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,328,000 after buying an additional 466,895 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

