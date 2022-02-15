NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 904.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,270,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

