NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.
NXRT stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 102,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,732. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.