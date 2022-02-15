NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.970-$2.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NXRT stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.59. 102,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,732. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 55.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

