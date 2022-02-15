NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.930-$3.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE:NEE remained flat at $$74.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

